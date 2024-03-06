Chicago’s top cop says police are getting training to manage protests during the DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are undergoing fresh training on handling large-scale protests and First Amendment rights ahead of anticipated demonstrations during the Democratic National Convention this summer. That’s according to police Superintendent Larry Snelling. He says the Chicago Police Department is focusing on “constitutional policing.” Thousands of elected officials and activists are expected to come to the nation’s third-largest city from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22. Snelling, Mayor Brandon Johnson and emergency management officials say they’re finalizing plans for traffic and security. The sites for the convention are the United Center and McCormick Place Convention Center.

