Former track coach sentenced to five years for duping female athletes into sending nude photos

BOSTON (AP) — A former college track and field coach has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting up sham social media and email accounts in an attempt to trick women into sending him nude or semi-nude photos of themselves. Thirty-one-year-old Steve Waithe, of Chicago, pleaded guilty last year to 12 counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and one count of computer fraud. Prosecutors say Waithe also pleaded guilty to cyberstalking one victim through text messages and hacked into her Snapchat account. Waithe coached at several universities across the country, including Penn State and Northeastern University in Boston.

