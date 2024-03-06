The EU and Germany will give Albania $88 million to turn the capital’s 3 main bus lines electric

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The European Union and Germany say they will give Albania nearly $88 million to turn the three main bus lines in the capital Tirana electric, part of helping the Balkan country meet requirements to join the 27-nation bloc. The bloc said Wednesday it will give the Green Transport Tirana project $34 million as a grant while Germany’s KFW Development Bank will loan it $54 million. The Tiarna municipality will also invest $31.6 million. This will be the first electric Bus Rapid Transport system, known as “e-BRT,” in Albania. The Western Balkans countries are at different stages in their applications for EU membership. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has propelled European leaders to push the six to join the bloc.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.