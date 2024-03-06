TSA unveils passenger self-screening lanes at Vegas airport as ‘a step into the future’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal airport security officials have unveiled a passenger self-screening checkpoint at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas that they plan to test this year before beginning to use it around the country. For now, the futuristic-looking prototype the Transportation Security Administration showed Wednesday is only for TSA PreCheck customers and only uses the English language. Officials are comparing it to self-checkout lanes at supermarkets. They say the aim is to avoid hands-on pat-downs by TSA officers while speeding up the process. At the same time, they say they want to let travelers move at their own pace and not feel rushed.

