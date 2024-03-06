US poet laureate Ada Limón to launch book and parks project ‘You Are Here’

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón is launching her intended signature project in April. That’s National Poetry Month. “You Are Here” includes an anthology of nature poems and visits to seven national parks. Milkweed Editions will publish in association with the Library of Congress “You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World” on April 2. The book includes an introduction by Limón, a foreword by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, and original poems from the likes of Joy Harjo, Jericho Brown and Carl Phillips. Limón will preside over poetry events at parks everywhere from Massachusetts to California starting in June.

