Indiana man pleads guilty to assaulting police with baton and makeshift weapons during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to using a metal baton, a lamp and other makeshift weapons to assault police officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol from a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Curtis Logan Tate struck at least two officers with the baton that he brought to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He also threw a broken table leg, a floor lamp, a speaker box and a shoe at officers. Tate pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony assault charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9.

