Mexico arrests 2 taxi drivers who beat, kicked German tourists at a club in Playa del Carmen

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have arrested two taxi drivers who participated in the beating of two German tourists outside a club in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. Prosecutors in coastal state of Quintana Roo said the two drivers were arrested on charges of drug possession, after they were found to be carrying marijuana and cocaine in their taxis. The cab drivers were not immediately charged Thursday in relation to the beating last week. A video of the attack was posted on social media, showing a group of about a half dozen men wearing the white-shirt uniform of cab drivers beating and kicking a couple who are on the ground.

