Trump ordered to pay legal fees after failed lawsuit over ‘shocking and scandalous’ Steele dossier

LONDON (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay legal fees to a company founded by a former British spy that he sued for making what he claimed were “shocking and scandalous” false claims that harmed his reputation. A London judge threw out the case against Orbis Business Intelligence last month, saying it was “bound to fail.” Judge Karen Steyn ordered Trump to pay 300,000 pounds ($382,000) in legal fees to the company founded by Christopher Steele. A dossier he created in 2016 contained rumors about Trump that erupted in a political storm just before he was inaugurated.

