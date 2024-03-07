With dissent stifled, some Russians help political prisoners by writing them letters of support

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russians who are too fearful to protest in the streets are finding an outlet for their activism by writing letters to political prisoners. Whether it is simply withing them a happy birthday or a longer message of support, activists say they get positive feedback from inmates for the campaign. The letter-writing groups have sprung up inside Russia as well as among those living abroad. The number of political prisoners has grown amid a Kremlin crackdown on dissent after the invasion of Ukraine over two years ago. The founder of one group — himself a former prisoner for protesting the war — says it is important for inmates to receive support from the outside.

