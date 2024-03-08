9 killed in western Wisconsin traffic crash involving a semitruck and a van, report says

DEWHURST, Wis. (AP) — A crash at a western Wisconsin highway intersection involving a semitrailer and a van has reportedly killed nine people. KSTP reports the Clark County sheriff’s office told the station nine people died in the Friday accident. The sheriff’s office didn’t return messages from The Associated Press. The Wisconsin State Patrol referred questions to local authorities. Gov. Tony Evers posted on X that “our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene.” The sheriff’s department said in an earlier statement that preliminary reports indicated the semitrailer on State Highway 95 collided with a van traveling on County Highway J.

