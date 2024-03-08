Skip to Content
AP-National

Biden’s reference to ‘an illegal’ rankles some Democrats who argue he’s still preferable to Trump

By
New
Published 2:34 PM

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing disappointment and anger from some allies for calling the suspect in the killing of a Georgia nursing student an “illegal” during his State of the Union speech. Others are backing him as better on immigration issues than his likely rival in November’s election former President Donald Trump. The moment happened during an exchange in which congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted at the president to say the name of the Georgia woman killed last month. Referring to people who arrived or are living in the U.S. illegally as “illegals” was once common but is far less so today.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content