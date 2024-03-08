Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis and judge in Trump 2020 election case draw primary challengers
By KATE BRUMBACK and JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A progressive Democrat and a Republican who briefly worked in Donald Trump’s administration have entered the district attorney’s race in Fulton County, Georgia, where the former president is being prosecuted. That office is held by Fani Willis, a Democrat who’s awaiting a judge’s decision on whether she’ll be removed from the 2020 election interference case against the Republican ex-president. The primary will be held in May, the general election in November. The Fulton County Superior Court judge who’s presiding over the election interference case, Scott McAfee, has drawn two challengers for his nonpartisan race in May.