Hawaii firefighters get control of fire at a biomass power plant on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Firefighters in Hawaii have gotten control of a large fire at a biomass plant on Kauai Island. KITV Island News reports crews were called to the plant at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday. They got the fire under control about two hours later. An image of the fire shows red flames and black smoke billowing into the sky. Officials say the fire was contained within Biomass Power Plant and didn’t threaten the public. Kauai firefighters are investigating what caused the blaze.

