Michigan school shooter’s dad had his eye on new gun for ‘quite some time,’ shop worker says

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A gun shop employee has testified in the trial of the father of a Michigan school shooter. Cammy Back recalled how James Crumbley bought a handgun while accompanied by his son in 2021. The gun was used by Ethan Crumbley four days later to kill four students at Oxford High School. James Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Investigators say he failed to secure the gun at home. Earlier, a judge restricted James Crumbley’s use of a phone and tablet while in jail. The sheriff’s office said he’d been using them to make threats.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.