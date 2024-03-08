New Jersey high school goes on legal offensive to overturn game it lost on blown call

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school that lost a state basketball tournament game when referees wrongly overturned a buzzer-beating basket has asked the state’s education commissioner to intervene. Manasquan initially was declared the winner over Camden in Tuesday’s Group 2 semifinal game. But the call was soon overturned after the referees discussed the shot and concluded it came after the buzzer. Video replays clearly showed the shot should have counted. The state agency that oversees school sports admitted Wednesday that the referees made the wrong call, but said it wouldn’t overturn Camden’s victory. A state judge then ruled he didn’t have jurisdiction to stop the game, spurring Manasquan’s appeal to the education commissioner. But it’s not clear if or when he’ll rule.

