Obesity drug Wegovy is approved to cut heart attack and stroke risk in overweight patients
By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer
The popular weight-loss drug Wegovy can now be used to reduce the risk of stroke, heart attacks and other serious heart problems in patients who are overweight or who have obesity. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a label change that expands the use of the drug in Wegovy. It was previously approved to treat obesity. The move is expected to change the way many heart patients are treated. The new indication also could broaden coverage of the drug by Medicare, which is prohibited from paying for weight-loss medications. The drug remains expensive and in short supply.