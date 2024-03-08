Trump attorneys post $92 million bond to support jury award to E. Jean Carroll in defamation suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Donald Trump says the former president has secured a bond sufficient to support an $83.3 million jury award granted to writer E. Jean Carroll during a January defamation trial. Attorney Alina Habba filed papers on Friday with the New York trial judge to show that Trump had secured a $91.6 million bond from the Federal Insurance Co. Habba simultaneously filed a notice of appeal to show the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner is appealing the verdict to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The posting of the bond was a necessary step to delay payment of the award until the 2nd Circuit can rule.

