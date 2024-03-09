Skip to Content
Biden leans into his age and effectiveness in his first post-Super Tuesday ad in battleground states

Published 5:24 AM

By ZEKE MILLER
AP White House Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making no excuses for his age in the first campaign ad of a $30 million buy across battleground states after Super Tuesday, casting himself as more effective than his predecessor, Donald Trump. The 60-second spot opens with 81-year-old Biden addressing one of voters’ top concerns about his bid for a second term, acknowledging to viewers, “Look, I’m not a young guy, that’s no secret.” The six-week advertising blitz on TV and digital platforms highlights key themes from Thursday’s State of the Union address. It comes as a super PAC backing Trump has released an ad questioning whether Biden would even survive a full term.

Associated Press

