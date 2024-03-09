Kosovo OKs referendums in 4 Serb-majority municipalities on whether to oust ethnic Albanian mayors

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s Central Electoral Commission has decided to hold a vote on April 21 to oust four ethnic Albanian mayors whose elections last year raised tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. The Commission on Saturday confirmed results of the petition held in January asking for an early vote in four municipalities in northern Kosovo where most of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority lives. After the vote to oust the four mayors, Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani is expected to set a date for early election. Ethnic Serbs overwhelmingly boycotted the April 2023 elections and later tried to block the mayors from their offices. Scores of people were injured on both sides as the protesters clashed with Kosovo police and NATO peacekeepers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.