Poland’s foreign minister says the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine is ‘not unthinkable’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says the presence of NATO forces “is not unthinkable” and that he appreciates the French president for not ruling out that idea. Radek Sikorski made the observation during a discussion marking the 25th anniversary of Poland’s accession to NATO in the Polish parliament on Friday, and the Foreign Ministry tweeted the comments later in English. Last month French President Emmanuel Macron said the possibility of Western troops being sent to Ukraine could not be ruled out, a comment that prompted an outcry across Europe where many fear being pulled into a larger war. The Kremlin has warned that if NATO sends combat troops, a direct conflict between the alliance and Russia would be inevitable.

