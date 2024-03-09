Romania wins legal battle against a Canadian miner over failed plans to open a gold mine

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The Romanian government has won a yearslong legal dispute with a Canadian mining company seeking damages over failed plans to open a gold and silver mine in the Eastern European country. Gabriel Resources was seeking $4.4 billion in damages from the Romanian state, which owned a 20% stake in the mining project in Rosia Montana, a mountainous western Romania region that contains some of Europe’s largest gold deposits. The Romanian government withdrew its support for the project in 2014. The government says the ruling late Friday by the Washington-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ordered Gabriel Resources to reimburse legal costs for the arbitration case launched in 2015.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.