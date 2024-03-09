Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent toast ‘Oppenheimer’ at a historic home before Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On the Friday before the Oscars, the center of Hollywood seemed to be at a private home in Los Feliz. That’s where the cast and crew of “Oppenheimer” had gathered, after all. Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Emma Thomas convened for one last toast before the Academy Awards on Sunday. The blockbuster film is expected to have a near sweep of the prizes, including best picture and best director. Vanity Fair has chosen correctly for its pre-awards toasts in the past, hosting events for both “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Parasite” before their wins.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.