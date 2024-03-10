Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins her first Oscar after being a favorite for her work in ‘The Holdovers’
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — While tears rolled down Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s face, she collected her first Oscar then delivered a powerful speech about her realizing that she’s good enough as an actor. “I always wanted to be different. Now I realize I just need to be myself,” said Randolph, who won the best supporting actress statuette Sunday for her role as Mary Lamb in Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers.” She continued her awards season sweep, previously winning at other shows including the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA and Golden Globes. Randolph earned a Tony Award nomination in 2012 for “Ghost The Musical”