India signs a trade accord with 4 European nations for $100 billion investment over 15 years

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has signed a trade agreement with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland on Sunday that includes a commitment of $100 billion investment and creating 1 million direct jobs in India in the next 15 years. India on its part committed to reducing import tariffs on industrial products from the four European countries that comprise the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA. India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Sunday that India for the first time had signed an agreement with an important economic bloc in Europe. India is also working on trade pacts with Britain and the European Union.

