Muslims spot Ramadan crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, meaning month of fasting starts Monday for many

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials in Saudi Arabia have declared the start of the fasting month of Ramadan after sighting the crescent moon Sunday night. The announcement marks the beginning of Ramadan for many of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims. Saudi Arabia is home to the holiest sites in Islam. The sacred month sees those observing abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. It’s a period of religious reflection, family get-togethers and giving across the Muslim world. But Ramadan this year comes as the Middle East remains inflamed by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

