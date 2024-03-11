2 months after school shooting, Iowa town is losing its largest employer as pork plant closes

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — Tyson Foods will continue streamlining its operations by closing a pork plant in Iowa that employs 1,200 people and eliminating the largest employer in the town of Perry. The plant closure will be the second major blow to the town this year coming just two months after a 17-year-old student opened fire at school, killing a sixth grader and his principal as well as wounding six others. Tyson announced the plant closure Monday. It comes after the company closed several other plants last year and consolidated its corporate operations. Tyson didn’t say what kind of severance packages it is offering.

