Confidentiality pact deepens mystery of how bakery clause got into California minimum wage law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Private organizations involved in negotiations over California’s minimum wage for fast food workers signed a confidentiality agreement. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by two sources familiar with the negotiations. The law has come under scrutiny over allegations that it included a carveout that benefited a wealthy campaign donor of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom called the allegations absurd and said the donor’s restaurants were not exempt from the law. The donor, Greg Flynn, said he would pay his workers at least $20 per hour. The confidentiality agreements were aimed at allowing labor and industry groups to negotiate without fear of information shared being used against them.

