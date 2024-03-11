Deputy dies during altercation in upstate New York casino, man charged in death

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a veteran sheriff’s deputy died after being attacked in a western New York casino, and a patron has been charged with manslaughter. Genesee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello died early Sunday morning after trying to escort a man and a woman out of the bar area of Batavia Downs. The Batavia Police Department says Sanfratello became unresponsive during an altercation with the man. Attempts to revive the deputy by performing CPR were unsuccessful. Michael Elmore was charged with first-degree manslaughter. A phone message was left with his lawyer.

