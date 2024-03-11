Skip to Content
George Soros’ Open Society Foundations name new president after years of layoffs and transition

By THALIA BEATY
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — George Soros’ Open Society Foundations announced a leadership change Monday with its president Mark Malloch-Brown stepping down. A senior leader at the foundations, Binaifer Nowrojee, will take over as president. The billionaire investor, George Soros, said in a statement that Nowrojee’s appointment fulfilled an early goal of his to make the work of the foundations truly global. Nowrojee was OSF’s vice president of programs and part of a small senior leadership team overseeing a large transition. That transition kicked off last summer when the foundations announced that Alex Soros, one of George Soros’ sons, had taken over as chair of its board.

Associated Press

