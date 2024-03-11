Libraries struggle to afford the demand for e-books, seek new state laws in fight with publishers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Libraries across the U.S. are struggling to cover the cost of e-books, which have grown in popularity. Digital copies of books often cost libraries four or more times the price consumers pay. And unlike paper books, an e-book doesn’t last. The libraries are only leasing their copies from digital publishing platforms. After a year or two, the e-books expire. Librarians in some states are pushing for legislation that would help lower their costs. Publishers are fighting these proposals, saying they undermine intellectual property rights.

