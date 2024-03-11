MLB sees slowly improving diversity in its youth pipeline, despite record-low Black major leaguers

The percentage of Black MLB players has been declining for decades and remains historically low, but there are signs of improvement in the league’s player development pipeline thanks largely to a series of grassroots efforts that the league hopes lead to a steady increase in African American participation. Programs like the DREAM Series and Andre Dawson Classic have provided competitive baseball opportunities to young Black players who otherwise might not have them, and early signs are that those initiatives are working. More Black players are playing collegiate DI baseball, as well as being drafted into the minors.

