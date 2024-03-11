Plane crash in remote central Oregon leaves ‘no survivors,’ authorities say

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crash in a remote area of central Oregon has killed everyone on board. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. Sunday reported the crash outside the city of Madras. The plane had been traveling to Idaho after departing from Aurora, Oregon, south of Portland. Authorities didn’t specify the number of passengers. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it won’t release victims’ names until identities are confirmed and families are notified. The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash involved a single-engine Piper PA-32. The federal agency is investigating.

