Pressure on Boeing grows as Buttigieg says the company needs to cooperate with investigations

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is turning up the heat on Boeing. Buttigieg said Monday that with the aircraft maker facing multiple government investigations, it needs to make “a serious transformation” around its safety and manufacturing quality. Boeing has been under increasing scrutiny since a panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max jetliner during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. Now a published report says the Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation. That follows Boeing’s admission that it can’t find records that the National Transportation Safety Board wants about work done on the plane.

