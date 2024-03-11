The first-ever European climate risk assessment finds a continent unprepared for growing extremes
By CARLOS MUREITHI and DANA BELTAJI
Associated Press
Europe is facing growing climate risks and is unprepared. That’s according to the European Environment Agency’s first-ever risk assessment about the impact of climate change on the continent. It says the continent is the fastest-warming in the world and is prone to increasing extreme heat, downpours and floods, and Southern Europe is particularly vulnerable to severe droughts. It says the bloc has made substantial progress and has a lot of policies to counteract the long-term effects of climate change, but societies are not prepared for more urgent climate threats.