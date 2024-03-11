US is constantly assessing expansion of chip export controls that can boost China’s military

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. commerce secretary says Washington is constantly assessing the need to expand export controls to stop China from acquiring advanced computer chips and manufacturing equipment that can be used to boost its military. The U.S. export controls were first launched in 2022 to counter the use of chips for military applications that include the development of hypersonic missiles and artificial intelligence. Last year, the U.S. Commerce Department broadened the export controls, sparking protests from China. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on a visit to Manila on Monday that the U.S. cannot allow China to access American sophisticated technology for military purposes.

