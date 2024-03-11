West Virginia governor vies for Manchin’s US Senate seat, while moonlighting as girls hoops coach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was recently back in the spotlight. This time, it wasn’t as a politician. Justice was on the court guiding a high school basketball team in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. The 72-year-old governor moonlights as the girls coach at Greenbrier East. Justice has a longtime love of working with kids and says they give him energy. The pause in politics came during the final week of the legislature’s session and just before a critical point in his career. Justice is seeking the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. If elected, Justice says he plans to continue coaching.

