2 detectives looking for missing students disappear themselves in Mexico Pacific coast state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two detectives looking for 43 students who went missing almost ten years ago have themselves disappeared in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Guerrero. Mexico’s president said Tuesday that a search effort has been launched to find the two federal detectives, a man and a woman. The disappearances were the latest sign of what appeared to be a generalized breakdown in law and order in Guerrero state, home to the resort of Acapulco. Videos posted on social media this week showed drug gang enforcers brutally beating bus drivers in Acapulco for failing to act as lookouts for the cartel.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.