A Russian military transport plane with 15 people on board has crashed on takeoff, officials say
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says a military transport plane with 15 people on board has crashed while taking off from an air base in western Russia. It says the Il-76 aircraft with eight crew and seven passengers crashed Tuesday in the Ivanovo region. It said in a statement that an engine fire during takeoff was the likely cause of the crash. The ministry didn’t say whether there were any survivors.