Iran, Russia and China will show off their marine capabilities in a joint naval drill

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran will begin a joint naval drill with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean. Iran has stepped up its military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow in response to regional tensions with the United States. The drill scheduled for later Tuesday will be the allies’ fourth since 2019. A report Tuesday by state TV quoted the drill’s spokesperson as saying that “Marine Security Belt 2024” will take place in 6,600 square miles of water. The drill is aimed at “fostering security and multilateral cooperation,” as well as showing the allies’ good will and naval capacities. Oman, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and South Africa will be observers in the drill.

