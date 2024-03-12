Kate’s been the reliable face of a modern monarchy. Now she’s at the center of a media backlash

LONDON (AP) — Attention on Princess Kate has reached levels not seen since she married Prince William in a fairy-tale wedding in 2011. An admission from Kate that she altered an official family photo triggered a backlash. The photo was supposed to reassure the public that she was doing well after disappearing from public view for weeks. It’s a rare misstep for the princess. Kate has enjoyed overwhelmingly positive coverage from the press in recent years, but her relationship with journalists hasn’t always been smooth sailing. She came under under intense scrutiny as soon as her relationship with William came to be in the public eye when they were pictured together on a skiing holiday in Switzerland in 2004.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.