Oscars’ strikes tributes highlight solidarity, and the possible labor struggles to come

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Labor strife remains an issue in Hollywood after two major strikes were resolved, and the Academy Awards didn’t sidestep that. Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel devoted part of his opening monologue toward vowing to union members and those working behind the scenes that Hollywood’s stars would stand with them as repayment for those workers supporting actors during the strike that brought much of the entertainment industry to a standstill last year. Those crew members are resuming contract talks with studios next week. And video game actors may be going on strike within weeks.

By ANDREW DALTON and TIM REYNOLDS Associated Press

