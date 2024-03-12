Reputed gang leader acquitted of murder charge after 3rd trial in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who denied that he was the leader of violent gang in Connecticut’s capital city has been acquitted of a murder charge and freed following a third trial. A state jury in Hartford found Donald Raynor not guilty Monday in the 2007 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Delano Gray. Raynor had spent the last decade detained on bond. Police alleged Raynor led the violent Money Green/Bedroc gang in the city’s North End, while Gray was a rival gang member. His first trial ended in a hung jury. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison in 2015, but the state Supreme Court overturned the conviction.

