Russia reports Ukrainian drone strikes on targets deep inside its territory

Russian officials say Ukraine has launched a wave of long-range drones against targets deep inside Russia. They said Tuesday that the drones hit at least two oil facilities in the attack on eight regions of Russia in the latest display of Kyiv’s expanding drone capacity. The strikes appeared to be evidence of Ukraine’s growing sophistication in domestic drone technology and its brashness in taking the war to Russia after the Kremlin’s forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Kyiv’s increasingly bold attacks behind the 1,500-kilometer or 930-mile front line running through eastern and southern Ukraine are coinciding with Russia’s presidential election.

By JIM HEINTZ and HANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press

