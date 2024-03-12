The US has its first presidential rematch since 1956, and other facts about the Biden-Trump sequel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden vs. Trump the sequel is unprecedented in the modern era. But November’s presidential race featuring President Joe Biden against former President Donald Trump — which is now official with both having clinched their parties’ nominations — is actually a political movie the country has seen before. The last presidential election featuring a rematch came in 1956, when Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower again defeated the same Democratic opponent he had beaten four years prior, Adlai Stevenson. Grover Cleveland, meanwhile, was the nation’s 22nd and 24th president, winning elections in 1884 and 1892. Cleveland successfully pulled off what Trump is now attempting, winning back the White House from the opponent who took it from him.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.