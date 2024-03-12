A trial begins in Norway of a man accused of a deadly shooting at a LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The trial has begun in Norway for a man accused of aggravated terrorism for the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo’s nightlife district. Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting in June 2022. The prosecutor says the Norwegian citizen originally from Iran had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group. He faces 30 years in prison if found guilty. The shooting shocked Norway, which has a relatively low crime rate but has experienced so-called lone wolf attacks in recent decades.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.