Utah prison discriminated against transgender woman, Department of Justice finds

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Department of Corrections is under fire for discriminating against a transgender inmate who the U.S. Department of Justice said was driven to harm herself after she was repeatedly denied hormone therapy. A federal investigation has found that the state corrections department imposed “unnecessary barriers” to block the incarcerated trans woman from receiving treatment for gender dysphoria. She eventually performed a dangerous self-surgery to cut off her own testicles. The DOJ is now demanding immediate policy changes and anti-discrimination training for all Utah correctional officers. The executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections has pushed back against the discrimination allegations.

