Chris Wallace looks back at Nixon-Kennedy election in the book ‘Countdown 1960

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime newsman Chris Wallace isn’t only thinking about this year’s presidential election. The CNN anchor has written a book on the race between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. The race was narrowly won by Kennedy and featured the first televised presidential debates. Dutton announced Wednesday that “Countdown 1960: The Behind-the-Scenes Story of the 311 Days that Changed America’s Politics Forever” will be published Oct. 8. Wallace co-wrote the new book with Mitch Weiss, who also collaborated with Wallace on the bestsellers “Countdown 1945” and “Countdown bin Laden.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.