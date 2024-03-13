Congo faces unprecedented crisis as violence displaces 250,000 in the last month, a UN official says
By RUTH ALONGA
Associated Press
GOMA, Congo (AP) — A senior United Nations official says intensifying violence in Congo’s eastern region has pushed a humanitarian crisis in the region to “unprecedented” levels. Ramesh Rajasingham, the director of coordination in the U.N. humanitarian office, told The Associated Press on Wednesday during a visit to the city of Goma that some 250,000 people have been displaced in the last month. Violence has soared in recent weeks as M23, a rebel group that has emerged as one of the region’s deadliest, has renewed attacks and mass killings in the eastern North Kivu province, resulting in the humanitarian disaster. The U.N. official said funding is needed to reach people in need and he also urged protection of civilians.