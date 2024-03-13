Hunter Biden rebuffs Republicans’ invitation to appear for a public hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has rejected an invitation from House Republicans to appear for a public hearing next week alongside former business associates. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, called the outreach a ‘carnival side show.’ Lowell went on to blast Republicans’ efforts to bring his client before a public hearing after the president’s son sat for a nearly seven-hour deposition last month. That is according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The invitation sent last week from Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, included three of Hunter Biden’s former business associates, each of whom is currently facing his own legal challenges. The panel is investigating the Biden family’s business dealings.

