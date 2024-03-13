Musk abruptly cancels ‘The Don Lemon Show’ on X after he sits for the program’s first interview

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has abruptly canceled “The Don Lemon Show” a talk show on his social media network, X. The move to cancel the show came after the former CNN anchor Lemon recorded an interview with the billionaire for the show’s as-yet unaired first episode. Musk owns the site formerly known as Twitter and frequently proclaims himself a “free speech absolutist.” X said only that it had decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with Lemmon’s show. In a video posted to X, Lemon said he will be airing the Musk episode on YouTube and via podcast on Monday.

